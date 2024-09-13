Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of ECAOF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Eco has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
