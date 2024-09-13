Edelcoin Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Edelcoin has a total market cap of $6.21 billion and $8.41 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edelcoin token can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edelcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00259687 BTC.

Edelcoin Token Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 21,544,028.04 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12521007 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,394,351.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edelcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edelcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edelcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.