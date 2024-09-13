eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EGAN. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

EGAN stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $155.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of eGain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in eGain by 7.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in eGain by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

