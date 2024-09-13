ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.10

ELIS (XLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. ELIS has a total market cap of $20.22 million and approximately $48,373.62 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10224714 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36,295.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

