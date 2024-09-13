Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

ELME stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. 476,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Institutional Trading of Elme Communities

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELME. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $13,738,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $8,132,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 520.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 463,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 389,207 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 990.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 325,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 295,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 16.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,950,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 281,199 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.