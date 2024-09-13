Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.82 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.82 ($0.09). Approximately 1,760,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,865,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

Empire Metals Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £41.62 million, a PE ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.22.

About Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company explores for copper, gold, lithium, titanium, and other minerals. It holds 75% interest in the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located in Western Australia; and 70% interest in the Walton project located in Yerilgee greenstone belt near Perth.

