Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EMP.A. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.14.

Get Empire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMP.A

Empire Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Transactions at Empire

EMP.A stock traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$39.87. 146,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,548. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. Empire has a 12-month low of C$31.45 and a 12-month high of C$41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total value of C$108,960.00. In other news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at C$30,087.05. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,294 shares of company stock worth $504,880. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Empire

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.