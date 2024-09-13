Empire (TSE:EMP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.07 billion.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.