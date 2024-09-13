Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,932,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,439,000 after buying an additional 226,724 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.1 %

EDR stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

