Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGIEY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Engie Brasil Energia had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

