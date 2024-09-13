Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.17 ($14.95).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.91) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entain

Entain Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler acquired 555,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,220,931.40 ($4,212,019.62). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 722.40 ($9.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,115.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 498.50 ($6.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,170 ($15.30). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 626.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 712.59.

Entain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is -2,968.75%.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

