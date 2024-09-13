Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Entain Plc (LON:ENTGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.17 ($14.95).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.91) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Entain

Insider Buying and Selling at Entain

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler acquired 555,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,220,931.40 ($4,212,019.62). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Entain Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 722.40 ($9.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,115.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 498.50 ($6.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,170 ($15.30). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 626.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 712.59.

Entain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is -2,968.75%.

About Entain

(Get Free Report

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Entain (LON:ENT)

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.