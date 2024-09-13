Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Entero Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

Entero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,098. Entero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Entero Therapeutics alerts:

Entero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Entero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted and orally delivered therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. The company's pipeline candidates include latiglutenase, a targeted oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease designed to breakdown gluten into non-immunogenic peptides, currently under Phase 2 studies; and capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist under Phase 1 studies for the treatment of gastroparesis.

Receive News & Ratings for Entero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.