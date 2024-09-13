Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 393,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Entero Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %
Entero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,098. Entero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Entero Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entero Therapeutics
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- About the Markup Calculator
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Entero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.