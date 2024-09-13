Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 545,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after buying an additional 741,237 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after buying an additional 142,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,091,000 after buying an additional 284,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,901,000 after acquiring an additional 87,930 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

