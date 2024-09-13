Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.57 and last traded at $29.44. Approximately 309,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,458,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,440 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,520,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 767,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,091,000 after buying an additional 741,237 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.