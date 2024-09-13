EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

EnWave Stock Performance

Shares of NWVCF stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. EnWave has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Get EnWave alerts:

About EnWave

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.