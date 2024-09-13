EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
EnWave Stock Performance
Shares of NWVCF stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. EnWave has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
