EOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.73 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $43.73 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001351 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.