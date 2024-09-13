Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $971.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $873.00 to $971.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $883.71.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $868.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $809.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $794.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Equinix has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

