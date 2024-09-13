Equity Investment Corp Acquires 66,241 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 66,241 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises about 2.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.26% of PPG Industries worth $76,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Shares of PPG opened at $125.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average of $131.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

