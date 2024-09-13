Equity Investment Corp Has $119.44 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,569,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,761 shares during the quarter. Kenvue makes up about 3.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Kenvue worth $119,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KVUE opened at $23.08 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

