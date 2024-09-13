Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.89

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.89 and last traded at $75.64, with a volume of 14608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

