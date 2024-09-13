Equity Residential (EQR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR):

9/11/2024 – Equity Residential is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

9/9/2024 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Equity Residential is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

8/7/2024 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.81. 362,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,173. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,143,388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,095,000 after acquiring an additional 381,236 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,598,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 482.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,153,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,177 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,527,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 309,796 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

