Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 146,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Equity Residential by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

