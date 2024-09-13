Ergo Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $55.70 million and approximately $353,812.39 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,559.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.97 or 0.00554883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00106956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00282478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00031183 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081173 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,426,004 coins and its circulating supply is 77,425,692 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

