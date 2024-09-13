Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBKDY

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EBKDY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 22,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,957. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

(Get Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.