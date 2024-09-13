Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
Erste Group Bank Trading Down 0.2 %
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
About Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.
