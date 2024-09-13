Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ESPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

