ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.53

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.53 and traded as high as $18.10. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 11,940 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $191.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 1,141.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

