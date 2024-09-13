Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd trimmed its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 65.5% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

