Everdome Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $899,585.08 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

