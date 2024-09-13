Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 73,640 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amdocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

