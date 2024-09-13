Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 327,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 179.6% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.