Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.78.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $251.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

