Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.2% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 885,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,099,000 after buying an additional 216,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,467 shares of company stock valued at $379,595,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of MA opened at $492.11 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $492.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $459.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
