Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,319 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 59,423 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.94 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $37.18.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

