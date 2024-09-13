Executive Wealth Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EETH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Proshares Ether Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EETH. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proshares Ether Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Proshares Ether Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proshares Ether Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proshares Ether Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,365,000.

Proshares Ether Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EETH opened at $47.77 on Friday. Proshares Ether Strategy ETF has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $93.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93.

About Proshares Ether Strategy ETF

The ProShares Ether Strategy ETF (EETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking exposure to the price movements of ether (ETH). The fund’s primary investment is USD cash-settled, front-month ether futures contracts EETH was launched on Oct 2, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

