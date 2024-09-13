eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Down 6%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. 184,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,036,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

eXp World Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,462,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,330,560.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 558,990 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,815 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 91.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $7,141,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 289,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 248,070 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eXp World by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,303 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

