Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $177.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.11. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $179.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,709. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,478,000 after buying an additional 810,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after buying an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after buying an additional 473,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

