Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Trading Down 6.9%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.90. 918,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,757,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative net margin of 29,540.78% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Busey Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

