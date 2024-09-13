Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,378 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.43% of Trane Technologies worth $318,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $359.67 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $363.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.72. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

