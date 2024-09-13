Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,182,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.04% of New Fortress Energy worth $91,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 987.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.53. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

