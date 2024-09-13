Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 154,489 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of Amgen worth $411,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $330.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.32. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

