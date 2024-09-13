Federated Hermes Inc. Has $115.38 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,564,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of BCE worth $115,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in BCE by 3,480.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BCE Stock Up 0.2 %

BCE stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.39%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

