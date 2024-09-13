Federated Hermes Inc. Has $122.84 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 76,508 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $122,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after buying an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

