Federated Hermes Inc. Has $216.78 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $216,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $6,225,987,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $164.56 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.20 and its 200 day moving average is $156.39.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

