Federated Hermes Inc. Has $352.25 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,265,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,707 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.57% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $352,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $185.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average is $161.44.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.