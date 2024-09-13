Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 541,513 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,408,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,513 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.28% of Kenvue worth $98,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after buying an additional 25,238,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.08 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

