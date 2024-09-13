Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201,217 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $253,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after buying an additional 69,794 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $11,994,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

