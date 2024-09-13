Fei USD Price Down 1% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001634 BTC on major exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $128,929.96 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,433.27 or 0.99859648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013627 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,980,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,722,000 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,980,260.00413361 with 6,722,000.17492772 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99706808 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $105,307.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

