Fei USD Price Reaches $0.99 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $102,506.66 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,980,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,722,000 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,980,260.00413361 with 6,722,000.17492772 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99706808 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $105,307.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

