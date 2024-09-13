Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Femasys has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 119.97% and a negative net margin of 1,757.16%. On average, analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Femasys stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Femasys worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

