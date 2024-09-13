Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $190.18 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $147.62 and a one year high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

